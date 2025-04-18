Madras HC to hear Tasmac's reply to ED submissions on April 21

CHENNAI: Though all the oral submissions were concluded in the case moved by the State and Tasmac challenging the raid proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement, the Madras High Court posted the matter to Monday only to hear the rejoinder of Tasmac as the enforcement agency refuted its allegation of human rights violation.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar heard the petitions moved by the State and Tasmac.

Additional Solicitor General (Supreme Court) SV Raju, on behalf of the ED, vehemently objected to the allegation of Tasmac and contended that no State officials or employees were subjected to human rights violations during the search operation.

He also submitted that declaration signed by the Tasmac authorities and stated that nothing was raised in it that women officers were harassed or not allowed to go back home, and they accepted the proceedings.

It is not their case that the declaration proceedings were falsely drawn, said the ASG.

The ED submitted a document in a sealed cover containing the reasons to believe that money laundering may have been committed, prompting a raid at the Tasmac head office.

The ED has argued that the raids were conducted based on First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the State itself in earlier years. These FIRs, many of which date back to around 2017, include allegations of bribery, overpricing of liquor bottles and tender manipulation.

After the ASG concluded his submission, the bench proposed to reserve the orders. However, senior counsel Vikas Singh for Tasmac sought time on Monday to submit a reply to ED.

Accepting the request, the bench posted the matter to Monday to reserve orders, only allowing Tasmac to submit its reply.