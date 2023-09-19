Madras HC to hear libel petition filed by EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the libel petition filed by the leader of the Opposition party and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking a gag order against Kanagaraj (deceased) brother Dhanabal to restrain him from making any remarks about the former in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

The petition was listed before Justice R N Manjula after the perusal of the petition, the judge observed that the petition would be taken up for hearing.

EPS also sought a libel of Rs. 1.10 crore against Dhanabal, the petition stated that as the Parliamentary election is nearing his political rivals are pushing Dhanabal to make defamatory comments against him, connecting the Kodanad case, to defame the AIADMK party's name among the voters.

EPS also claimed that it was an agenda-driven plan to defame him after his ascendence as General Secretary of AIADMK.

C Dhanabal, the brother of C Kanagaraj, who was the alleged prime accused in the Kodanad heist case killed in a car accident, recently made several interviews in the media and commented about the infamous Kodanad heist-cum-murder-case.