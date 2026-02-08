Madras HC sends three-member panel to study shrimp farms in Tiruvarur

B Yoganathan, a Tiruvarur resident, filed a petition seeking an interim ban on shrimp farms allegedly operating illegally on agricultural lands in villages, including Thillaivilagam and Udayamarthandapuram in Muthupettai taluk. The court had asked the District Collector to take immediate action to shut down farms found to be functioning without proper registration in the area.

Alleging non-compliance with the earlier order, the petitioner filed a contempt petition against Tiruvarur District Collector V Mohanachandran, which was heard by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.