Madras HC seeks TN govt's status report regarding steps taken in respect of broomsticks thrown at Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a status report regarding women protesters throwing broomsticks at Savukku Shankar when he was produced before courts at Chennai and Madurai.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition moved by Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, president and advocate ML Ravi seeking to direct the police to file criminal case regarding broomsticks thrown at Savukku Shankar.

The petitioner contended that since Shankar was booked in various cases including for making defamatory statement against women police personnel and allegedly found in possession of ganja.

When he was produced before special court at Madurai and Egmore court, a huge number of women protesters assembled at the venue with broomsticks in their hands, started shouting slogans and threw the broomsticks at Shankar and staged a demonstration, said the petitioner.

The police officials who were present at that place were remained mere spectators without any action.

The petitioner contended that on October, 2022, as a president of a political party when he was approached the Kallakurichi for seeking permission to hold street corner meeting condemning the mysterious death of a school girl Srimathi at Sakthi matriculation school at Kaniyamoor, the police denied the permission.

The petitioner submitted that it is a clear case of discrimination as he was not allowed to hold meeting, however the police Allowing the crowd of women protestors to gather and protest against Shankar which is unlawful and unjust.

The unlawful assembly and protest demonstration held in front of the police shows that, the image of the law enforcers gets detiorate in the minds of general public, it is bad to the society, said the petitioner.

Hence he sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court to enquire regarding the unlawful gathering of women protesters and file case against the protesters who thrown broomsticks at Shankar.

The bench posted the matter to July 8 for State's submission.