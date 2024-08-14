Madras HC seeks ED's counter to Senthilbalaji's plea challenging sessions court order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the criminal rivision petition moved by former minister V Senthilbalaji challenging the principal session court's order dismissing his discharge petition.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam heard the criminal revision petition moved by Senthilbalaji.

ED special public prosecutor N Ramesh sought time to submit the counter. After the request the bench posted the matter to August 21 for further submission.

Former minister Senthilbalaji was moved a petition before the principal sessions court Chennai seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case. However, the sessions court dismissed the discharge petition.

Challenging this order Senthilbalaji moved the criminal revision petition in the High Court.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Chennai. The PMLA case was registered against an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

Recently the sessions court framed charges against Senthilbalaji in the PMLA case. However, the former minister pleaded guilty before the court and sought permission to cross examine the witnesses.