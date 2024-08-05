Madras HC seeks action taken report regarding removal of encroachment from Tiruvannamalai hill

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a report regarding actions taken to remove the illegal encroachments established on the slopes of Tiruvannamalai Girivalam hill.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a public interest litigation moved by an advocate Elephant G Rajendran seeking to remove the encroachment made in the bottom and slopes of Tiruvannamalai Girivalam hill.

The State sought time to submit a report regarding the issue.

The bench directed the district collector, officials from revenue and forest department and corporation commissioner to file action taken report.

The bench also observed that if the State failed in filing the status report, the Court will constitute an independent committee to initiate actions and posted the matter after three weeks.

The petitioner submitted that the total area of the hill is 718 acres 35719 square feet and consists of several odais bringing rain water to the tanks in the Tiruvannamalai City.

In the odais, illegal buildings have been constructed and because of such constructions, the free flow of rainwater in the traditional route is prevented, submitted the petitioner.

Either side of the way to the top of the mountain where maha deepam is lit has been encroached by constructing houses, said the petitioner.

In specific, the petitioner contends that for about 400 feet on the slope from the bottom around the Hill, illegal constructions have been made.

According to the petitioner, lavatories, bathrooms, and septic tanks were built on the slope of the hill.