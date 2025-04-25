Madras HC revokes discharge of MRK Paneerselvam in DA cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reversed the discharge of Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, his wife P Senthamizhselvi, and their son P Kathiravan from two disproportionate assets (DA) cases pertaining to the period of 1996–2001 and 2006–2011.

Justice P Velmurugan allowed petitions by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), revoking the 2007 and 2016 discharges granted by a special court in Cuddalore.

The court directed the special Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) court to conduct a full trial, frame charges, and conclude proceedings within six months through day-to-day hearings.

The cases, involving allegations of amassing wealth beyond known income sources, had stalled for decades due to the discharge orders.

Panneerselvam, who served as health minister under the DMK regime (2006–2011), and his family were accused of accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.34 crore (1996–2001) and Rs 2.97 crore (2006–2011).

The DVAC had filed a 2013 chargesheet under PCA Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e), citing 60 witnesses and 111 documents. However, the chief judicial magistrate discharged the trio in 2016, prompting the DVAC to challenge the decision after the AIADMK assumed power.

The ruling mandates the inclusion of Kathiravan, discharged in 2016 in the trial. The court warned against adjournments, stressing timely justice.

Panneerselvam, now a senior AIADMK leader, faces renewed legal scrutiny as the cases return to trial after years of procedural delays.