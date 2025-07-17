Madras HC restricts Nama Sankeerthanam in houses without permission

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled, that using a residential property for congregational chanting (Nama Sankeerthanam) requires prior permission from the District Collector, halting such activities at a Chromepet residence until approval is granted.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh emphasized that the law applies equally to all religions.

He stated that no religious group can use residential premises for group prayers without the Collector's authorization, noting, "Peace is the best prayer and silence is the greatest prayer."

The judge observed that prayer should remain private and not disturb others, adding that it isn't necessary for every neighbor to complain before action is taken.

The ruling came during the hearing of a petition filed by Prakash Ramachandran.

He complained that the Global Organisation for Divinity (GOD), operating from his neighbor TS Subramanian's house, caused disturbance through loud chanting.

The organization defended itself, claiming neighbor consent and protection under Article 25 (freedom of religion), arguing the chanting brought peace and remedied sorrows.

Justice Venkatesh rejected these arguments, reiterating that prayers must not disrupt the neighborhood.

He cited his own previous order restricting Christian congregational prayers in Kanniyakumari without Collector permission, telling the respondents' counsel: "Except the change in the name of God, all other things are the same. How can you have Nama Sankeerthanam without Collector’s nod?"

Although the respondents stated they had applied for permission, the judge ordered an immediate halt to the chanting in the residential area until the Chengalpattu Collector grants formal approval.

He directed the local police inspector to enforce the order strictly.