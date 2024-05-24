Madras HC restrains singer Suchitra from making derogatory statements against her ex-husband

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court restrained playback singer Suchitra Ramadurai from making any statements defaming her ex-husband Karthik Kumar.

A vacation bench of Justice PB Balaji heard the petition moved by Karthik Kumar, a film actor and stand-up comedian, seeking to remove the interviews of Suchitra defaming him on YouTube channels.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that since Suchitra had matrimonial issues with his client she made defaming statements against Karthik Kumar and his family, with malafide intentions. Hence the counsel sought to remove the interviews from the YouTube channels.

The petitioner also impleaded Google LLC, Kumudam Publications, Reflect News, and other YouTube channels for publishing the interviews of Suchitra.

After hearing the petitioner the judge granted an interim injunction restraining Suchitra from making any derogatory statements against Karthik Kumar and also directed to file a counter to the petition. The matter was posted on July 1 for further submissions.