Madras HC restrains Isha Foundation from operating crematorium at Coimbatore, directs Tamil Nadu govt to file counter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court restrained Isha Foundation from functioning its crematorium at Ikkarai Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, until the matter is decided and directed the State to file a counter to the plea seeking the removal of the crematorium.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthil Kumar directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to conduct field inspection and file a status report regarding the crematorium set up by Isha. The matter was posted after two weeks for further submission.

The petitioner submitted that the full bench of this Court has already upheld that as per rule 7 of Tamil Nadu village panchayats(provision of burial and burning grounds) rules, 1999, no person should bury or burn or cause to be buried or burnt any corpse in any place within 90 meters of a dwelling place or source of water. Violating this rules, The foundation has constructed the crematorium.

The foundation submitted that it is operating 14 crematoria across the State including the crematorium in Adyar, Chennai, which is the cleanest crematorium in the State.

It was also submitted that the crematorium set up in Ikkarai Boluvampatti is based on gas and constructed 100 meter height chimney to let the smoke into the atmosphere after screening. Hence, there will be no pollution by the crematorium, Isha submitted.

After getting proper consent from TNPCB and local panchayat, the yoga center has constructed the crematorium, said Isha.

Petitioner SN Subramanian submitted that the Foundation constructing a huge electric crematorium in the name of Kalabhairavar Dhagana Mandapam, abutting his house at Ikkarai Boluvampatti.

The foundation, creating non-stop nuisance and untold harassment by dumping all the wastes from the yoga center near his house, to force him to sell the property, said the petitioner.

The president of Ikkarai Boluvampatti village panchayat and Coimbatore South, environment engineer passed an order allowing The foundation to construct the crematorium without conducting a public hearing with the villagers to get their consent, contended the petitioner.

Since the place is highly eco-sensitive as huge numbers of elephants habitat in the Ikkarai Boluvampatti, if the crematorium is allowed to function, the elephant herds will get irritated by the foul smell and may become more violent, said the petitioner.