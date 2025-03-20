Madras HC restrains ED from proceeding further in money laundering case against Tasmac

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) from proceeding further in the alleged money laundering case against Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar directed the ED to file a counter with the details of predicate offences to the petitions moved by Tasmac and State challenging the search and inquiry conducted alleging money laundering offence.

The bench posted the matter to March 25 for further submission and made it clear untill then the ED should not proceed further in the case.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of the State submitted that the ED is continuously violating the federalism policy and seperation of powers. One and half year back the ED conduct search operation in various sand quarrying sites and also issued summons to district collectors without the consent of the State government. Now that is reccuring again in the Tasmac search also, no communication was made to the State regarding the search, said the AG.

Officers of Tasmac from lower level to top level including women were detained for three days until midnight for the purpose of search, we have CCTV footages to prove it, said the AG.

He also referred section 54 of the prevention of money laundering act(PMLA) and submitted that the State is obliged to assist the ED in the proceedings of any money laundering case, but they acted without our knowledge, he added.

The bench intervened and wondered, since the ED has power to conduct search how can the State restrict it. Further the bench asked the AG to amend the plea limited to the case of Tasmac as State's plea is blanket in nature.

Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhary on behalf of Tasmac submitted that it is a case of blatant misuse of PMLA by the ED.

He relied upon section 17 of PMLA and submitted that the ED cannot barge into a public organisation without authorisation and without communication in writing.

ED also detained several officers of Tasmac and interrogated with them until midnight which is in violation of private persons rights and also violated section 17(1)f of PMLA which allows the ED to examine a person who is possession of any documents, he contended.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan on behalf of ED, objected all the allegations levelled against the enforcement agency. The ED has issued summon to officers of Tasmac and obtained acknowledgement before the search operation, further the ED don't have to give communication in written regarding the search, he added.

The ASG also objected the allegation of State that women employees were detained till midnight and he said that no statements were recorded in the night as the State alleged.

The bench asked the ASG, this is not an alarming issue to barge into a public organisation and kept the control for three days and it directed the ED to file counter with the details of the predicate offence and adjourned the matter.