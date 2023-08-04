Begin typing your search...

The petitioners and Advocate General filed their written submissions before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu.

4 Aug 2023
Madras HC reserves order in batch of case against Min Senthilbalaji
 Minister Senthilbalaji; Madras High Court (File)

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders in a batch of cases against V Senthilbalaji continuation as a Minister in the State cabinet without portfolio.

The petitioners and Advocate General filed their written submissions before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu.

Later, the bench reserves the order without mentioning any date.

(Further details awaited)

DTNEXT Bureau

