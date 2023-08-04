Begin typing your search...
Madras HC reserves order in batch of case against Min Senthilbalaji
The petitioners and Advocate General filed their written submissions before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders in a batch of cases against V Senthilbalaji continuation as a Minister in the State cabinet without portfolio.
Later, the bench reserves the order without mentioning any date.
(Further details awaited)
