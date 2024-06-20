Madras HC reserves final order in suo motu cases initiated against ministers KKSSR, Thangam Thennarasu and Ex-CM OPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved the final orders in the suo motu criminal revisions initiated against the discharge of ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the disproportionate assets (DA) case.



Alleging amassing assets far in excess of known sources of income when KKSSR was a minister between 2006-2011, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had in 2011 registered a case against him, wife R Aadhilakshmi, and his friend KSP Shanmugamoorthy.

DVAC, filed a detailed final report in Madurai special court in 2012. The case was later transferred to the Srivilliputhur special court.

Likewise, in 2012 the DVAC booked Thangam Thennarasu and wife Manimegalai for amassing wealth between 2006 - 2010 when he was the education minister of the then DMK regime.

Both the cases were transferred to the Srivilliputhur special judge citing administrative reasons.

Later, the DMK came back to power in 2021 both the ministers were discharged from the DA cases by the Srivilliputhur special court.

Similarly, in 2006, DVAC booked OPS and his family members for accumulated wealth disproportionate to his wealth, when he was revenue minister between 2001 - 2006 in the AIADMK regime.

After examining 272 witnesses and collected 235 documents for nearly 3 years, DVAC filed a final report in 2009 before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Theni, alleging that OPS's wealth has increased 10 times during his ministership.

However, after AIADMK assumed to power in 2011, further investigation was initiated, and on the basis of the final report filed by the new investigation officer the special court Sivagangai discharged OPS and his family members from the DA case on December 3, 2012.

Raising suspicion over the narration of the case proceedings and finding the pattern of filing final closure report giving clean chit to the politicians, in all these cases, Justice Anand Venkatesh reopened the cases by initiating criminal revision Suo -motu and issued notice to the ministers and the former Chief Minister.

The Court heard the submissions of all the respondents including the politicians and DVAC, at length. After all the submissions were concluded the matter was reserved for the final orders.