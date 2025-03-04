Madras HC rejects Congress MP Manickam Tagore's plea to dismiss Vijaya Prabhakaran's petition on Virudhunagar LS polls result

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused the plea of Parliamentary member Manickam Tagore to strike down pleadings against him moved by DMDK late leader Vijayakanth's son Vijaya Prabhakaran regarding Virudhunagar Lok Sabha election victory.

Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered to frame issues for trial in the election petition preferred by Vijaya Prabhakaran challenging the election victory of Manickam Tagore, to continue the trial and the matter was posted to next week.

In the last, 2024 Parliamentary election, Manickam Tagore contested on behalf of Indian National Congress, against him Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam deployed Vijaya Prabhakaran in Virudhunagar constituency.

After the neck to neck tussle, Manickam Tagore seized the victory with a low margin of 4,379 votes. He secured 3,85,256 votes and his counterpart Vijayaprabhakaran obtained 3,80,877 votes.

Aggrieved by the loss, Vijaya Prabhakaran moved an election petition seeking to recount all the postal votes polled in Virudhunagar constituency, including the rejected postal ballots. He also sought to recount the polled votes in the electronic voting machine.

Vijaya Prabhakaran alleged that Manickam Tagore suppressed genuine information in his election affidavit and restorted sneaky approaches to secure victory. Hence, he sought to declare his election victory as null and void and grant relief to him.

Manickam Tagore alleged that the allegation levelled against him are scandalous and frivolous, the election petition is abuse of law, he said.

Further, he moved an application in HC seeking to strike down the pleadings against him in the election petition.

However, the HC refused the plea of Manickam Tagore and ordered to continue the trial in the election case.