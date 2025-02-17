Madras HC refuses to quash criminal case filed against NTK chief Seeman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to quash the criminal complaint registered against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman by actor Vijayalakshmi alleging sexual harassment and directed the police to file final report expeditiously.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan wondered what made Vijayalakshmi withdraw her complaint twice. He also directed the investigation officer to file a final report on the complaint within 12 weeks.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan for Seeman submitted that in 2011, Vijayalakshmi had filed a complaint, which was withdrawn. “In 2023 after a lapse of several months, she again filed the complaint and withdrew it. It seems to be her mechanism to tarnish the image of my client,” he added. “My client refused the sexual harassment charges under false marriage promise, even as per the complainant, no such promise was given. It was a consensual relationship, and hence, breaking it off will not amount to a criminal case.”

Even after Vijayalakshmi withdrew her complaint, “the police kept the case open for 12 years to arm-twist my client”, added the senior, and sought to quash the long pending criminal case.

Government advocate KMD Muhilan, submitted that the statement given by the complainant clearly stated that she was given a false promise of marriage, and was induced into a sexual relationship. “As per her statement, she got married with Seeman at a temple in Madurai, but without announcing it publically, Seeman married another person,” he said. “It’s evident that she had met the accused under the guise of marriage, and was misused sexually. Hence, it amounts to a criminal case.”