Madras HC refuses to declub chargesheets filed against minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to de-club the charge sheets filed in the alleged job racket case lodged against the Electricity, Prohibition and Excise department Minister V Senthilbalaji by dismissing the petition moved by a non governmental organisation.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the petition moved by the Anti Corruption Movement seeking to de-club the main case in the job for cash scam by challenging a special court order which clubbed all the charge sheets. After hearing the petitioner and the State, the judge dismissed the petition and refused to de-club the charge sheets.

In 2015, several persons lodged complaints in the Central Crime Branch against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar that after receiving money they were not provided any appointment in the transport department as promised.

The investigation agency filed the chargesheet after investigating the alleged allegation that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in the transport department for the exchange of cash as a bribe between 2014 - 2015 when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government. The investigation agency also sought for further prosecution in connection with the case and filed supplementary chargesheets.

On October 1, 2024, the special court for hearing cases related to MPs/MLAs clubbed all the chargesheets which increased the quantum of prosecution witnesses and accused persons.

Challenging the special court, the NGO moved the petition. Advocate N Subramaniyan on behalf of the petitioner organisation submitted that the special judge doesn't have power to club the cases.

Due to the clubbing of all chargesheets the case became complicated as it had enormously increased the quantum of accused from 47 to 2256 and witnesses from 112 to 668 which would amount to the situation where the trial will not complete even after thousand years, considering the voluminous nature of the case, submitted the advocate.

He also sought direction of the court to de-club the case related to the alleged offence of Senthilbalaji receiving bribe money for the posts of junior engineers in the transport department. If the trial conducted separately in this offence alone, the truth can be unearthed in a few weeks, he said.