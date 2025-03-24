Madras HC refuses Bomb’ Saravanan’s plea for private hospital treatment for second time

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court for the second time refused the plea of history-sheeter 'Bomb' Saravanan seeking permission to avail medical treatment from a private hospital as he was shot by the police while they secured him.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by S Mahalakshmi, wife of Saravanan, seeking to shift her husband to any private multi-specialty hospital for special treatment.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj objected to the plea as an earlier petition with a similar request was rejected by the HC. It was also submitted that prisoners can be admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for medical care unless any special treatment is required. After the submission, the bench dismissed the petition.

On January 15, a team of police surrounded a godown in MKB Nagar in Vyasarpadi as the A-class history-sheeter Saravanan, who had been on the run from the police radar for a long time, was hiding there to escape from the clutches of law.

In an attempt to escape from the police, he attacked the police personnel with deadly weapons and threw a country-made bomb against them.

To protect the other police personnel from the attack, Pulianthope inspector fired at Saravanan. The bullet penetrated his leg, and he collapsed on the spot.

The police team nabbed him and took him to Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital and later he was shifted to Stanley Government Hospital.

It may be noted that Saravanan was a close associate of slain BSP leader K Armstrong and was booked in more than 30 cases, including several murder cases.