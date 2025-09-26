Madras HC quashes case against Seeman over alleged provocative speech

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a criminal case filed against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman over allegations of making a divisive speech during a public meeting in 2018.

In his petition, Seeman stated that he had addressed a gathering on May 18, 2018, at the YMCA grounds on OMR near Chennai, where he spoke on issues including the Salem eight-lane highway project and the neutrino project. Three months later, on August 17, a sub-inspector filed a complaint, based on which the Taramani police registered a case accusing him of delivering a speech intended to incite division.

Seeman argued that criticising government projects and cautioning the public cannot be treated as a crime. He pointed out that the chargesheet filed by the police in 2022 lacked sufficient evidence to sustain the allegations. He had sought the quashing of the case, but his plea was dismissed by the Saidapet court in 2023. Challenging that order, he approached the High Court.

The case came up before Justice TV Thamilselvi. After hearing submissions from Seeman’s counsel, advocate S Rooben, the judge accepted the plea and quashed the proceedings against him.