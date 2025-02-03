Madras HC orders seizure, auction of trucks carrying medical waste from Kerala

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition requesting the return of a truck seized by the Tirunelveli Police, which was carrying medical waste from Kerala.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the court emphasised that dumping medical waste is a serious offence. The judge further ordered that vehicles involved in such activities should be seized and auctioned off as part of the punishment for those engaging in these illegal acts.

Several bags of medical waste that were found in Tirunelveli, Nadukallur, Kodaganallur, and Kondanagaram had caused a stir across the state. Following this, the district administration swung into action and collected evidence like syringes, medicine bottles, blood samples, and documents that confirmed that the waste was generated at Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Center and Credence multi-speciality hospital.