Madras HC orders relaxation on e-pass for tourists to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Tourists who are entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal using public transport like train and bus, will be exempted from the e-pass mandate and those visiting the hill stations using private electric vehicles will be given priority for availing of e-pass, ordered the Madras High Court.

A special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy held that there will be no limits to the number of tourists entering hill stations using public transport. “The first preference should be given to poor and common people, and they will also be exempted from the e-pass mandate,” the bench said.

“However, the private tourist vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal should be restricted to preserve the pristine condition of nature and biodiversity,” held the bench.

Since there are only 5,620 commercial rooms and 575 licensed homestays available in the Nilgiris which can accommodate a maximum of 23,000 individuals per day, a cap should be fixed.

The bench ordered that only 6,000 vehicles be permitted on weekdays and 8,000 vehicles on weekends into the Nilgiris.

Similarly, vehicle entry in Kodaikanal is also restricted by 4,000 vehicles on weekdays and 6,000 vehicles on weekends. The numbers are fixed by the HC as an interim measure for the summer season, and the fixation will be finalised after the completion of the study on carrying capacity.

The bench also exempted the local vehicles, governmental purposes, and commercial and agricultural services vehicles from the restrictions.

The bench directed the State to consider the purchase of a mini-size electric vehicle with a glass top to provide hop-on-hop-off services to tourists using public-private partnerships, self-help groups and co-operative societies, to avoid traffic congestion.

It also directed the local bodies of both hill stations to install charging points for e-vehicles. The district administrations directed to increase public toilets to avoid open defecation and increase anti-plastic campaigns to curtail littering.

The bench also directed the director general of police to deploy additional police personnel to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal to ensure the smooth functioning of a new system for the summer season.

On behalf of the State Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the Chief Secretary has convened a meeting regarding the fixing of carrying capacity, with the environment department secretary, expertise and district collectors of the Nilgiris and Dindigul.

During the meeting it was found that there is a huge mismatch in the number of vehicles recorded through E pass and automatic number plate recognition camera, said the AG.

Hence, the Chief Secretary came forward to allot funds to both the districts to install boom barriers and additional number plate recognition cameras at crucial entry points, said the AG.

He also submitted that the special team formed with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Science Bangalore required 6 to 9 months’ time to complete the study on fixing the carrying capacity.

Amicus curiae C Mohan submitted that the carrying capacity should be fixed considering the fact that the commercial rooms and home stays can only accommodate 23,000 persons, if we allowed anything much more than that it eventually end up in encouraging illegal home stays.