Madras HC orders litigant to pay Rs 25K for moving plea without representation to govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court imposed Rs 25,000 cost on a litigant who filed a case to restrain the State from establishing a new bus terminus at Anaipalayam village in Rasipuram.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice C Saravanan pulled up V Balasubramani for filing the PIL without making any representation before the authorities concerned.

According to the plea, the municipal commissioner called several organisations on May 5, 2024, seeking suggestions to shift the terminus to a new location. Following that, R Baskar volunteered to donate his 7.03 acres of land. “But this was 8 km away, and hence would not serve any purpose other than causing great hardship and inconvenience to the people,” he added.

However, a settlement deed was executed without getting approval or passing resolution in the municipal council meeting, which was illegal and without jurisdiction. “After he submitted a representation, an emergency meeting was held. But no resolution was passed till now,” he added.

After knowing that Anaipalayam was not part of Rasipuram municipality, “the commissioner was desperately trying to include it within the municipality, which is awaiting government approval,” he alleged.