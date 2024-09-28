Madras HC order to shut Felix Gerald's YouTube channel for bail 'extraneous', finds SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as “unwarranted and extraneous” the Madras High Court directive to YouTuber Felix Gerald to close down his channel as one of the bail conditions.

The top court also confirmed its September 6 order granting bail to Gerald sans the condition asking him to close down his YouTube channel 'RedPix 24x7'.

"The bail order of September 6 is hereby confirmed," a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Manoj Misra said after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the YouTuber.

The bench noted that following its earlier order Jerald has been already released on bail.

"One of the bail conditions (imposed by the high court) asking him to close down his YouTube channel was unwarranted and extraneous and we accordingly set aside that condition," the bench said, adding the other bail conditions will remain operational.

Gerald was arrested for hosting an "objectionable" interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his YouTube channel. Shankar was also arrested.

In the interview, Shankar made certain comments against Madras High Court judges and women police officers of the state. The high court, which granted bail to both YouTubers, had asked Gerald to close down his channel as one of the conditions.

Earlier, the bench had issued a notice to the state government and stayed the particular direction on the closure of the channel.

It, however, had asked him to comply with other bail conditions.