Madras HC: No urgent hearing on arrests at NTK chief house

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to hear an urgent mention on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) over a prayer of police illegally detaining a guard at Seeman’s house.

An urgent lunch motion was made before a division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar on behalf of NTK alleging that the party’s chief coordinator Seeman’s guard is being detained illegally by the police department.

The bench wondered over the case. When the police have 24 hours to produce before the judicial magistrate concerned, how can it be heard as an urgent case, asked the bench and directed the party to file a formal petition.

On Thursday, Valasaravakkam police pasted summon on the gate of Seeman’s residence at Neelankarai as he was not appeared before the police in compliance with the Madras High Court order, in connection with the alleged rape case lodged by actor Vijayalakshmi.

After the police pasted the summons, it was torn off by an NTK cadre. Later on, the police personnel tried to enter the premises for an inquiry and claimed that an attempt to attack a police inspector was busted. Seeman’s guard Amal Raj reportedly resisted the police entry, leading a scuffle at the house. He was finally dragged into police custody.

Later, he was detained by the police, who seized his licensed gun. Neelankarai police detained Amal Raj and one other and booked a case including obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. However, NTK viewed this as illegal detention and moved the High Court against the arrests made at the residence.