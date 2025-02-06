Madras HC junks Seeman's plea in Rajiv Gandhi remarks case, says 'none should take advantage of Article 19'

CHENNAI: No one should take advantage of Article 19 of the Constitution, observed the Madras High Court on Thursday while dismissing Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman's plea challenging a case filed against him for his controversial remarks on the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Article 19 pertains to freedom of speech and expression.

In an election rally speech in Vikravandi in 2019, Seeman had 'justified' the assassination of Gandhi, who was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur. He had also strongly batted for the release of the seven convicts in the assassination case.

A staunch supporter of slain LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran, Seeman had criticised the former prime minister for sending the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka in the 1980s.

(With PTI inputs)