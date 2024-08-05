Madras HC issues notice to Union government in PIL seeking restrictions for YouTube

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notice to the Union government in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to direct the government to evolve a mechanism to regulate and restrict the functioning of Youtube.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the petition moved by a Chennai based advocate V Parthiban claiming that the lack of mechanism in Youtube to regulate the contents before it is published has been affecting the peace and tranquility of the general public.

The bench issued notice to the Union government returnable by two weeks.

The petitioner contended that Youtube has no restrictions as if any one publishes objectionable content on the platform, it will not oversee the content until someone reports.

He also claimed that the increasing number of murders, suicides, depression and other issues on the society influenced by the unrestricted contents, videos and images posted on social media especially Youtube.

The lack of a mechanism to govern the contents posted had been allowing the Youtubers to post explicit content showcasing a child being sexually abused for the monetary benefits of the channel holder, said the petitioner.

Since, Youtube is the prime abettor, providing a free platform for uncontrolled, uncensored posts and comments, specific law and regulations should be imposed to curb the adverse consequences, the petitioner added.