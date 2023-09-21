Madras HC issues notice to OPS in a civil suit by EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notice to AIADMK ousted leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) in a plea filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permanent injunction to the former from using the party symbol, flag, letterhead and claiming him as coordinator of the party.

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to restrain OPS from claiming him as the party coordinator or primary member and using party symbol, flag and official letterhead.

On Thursday, the case was listed before Justice R N Manjula.

The senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS contended that even though we have succeeded in every round of legal battle, OPS is claiming himself as party's coordinator and using party symbol, flag and letterhead by running a parallel organisation and expelling the party's district secretaries.

The election commission recognised us under the clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968, the counsel argued.

Further, he contended that the court also finalised the expulsion of OPS from the party. Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag or letter head, he argued.

The senior counsel Arvindh Pandian appeared for OPS sought time to file a counter affidavit.

After the submissions the judge posted the matter to October 6 to hear the defendant (OPS).