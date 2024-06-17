Madras HC issues arrest warrant to 'Bhaskar Oru Rascal' producer over plea from actor Arvind Swamy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued an arrest warrant to the producer of the film 'Bhaskar oru Rascal' in a petition moved by the actor Arvind Swamy for not having paid remuneration dues and loan amount availed to release the film.

Since the producer K Murugan Kumar has not disclosed his assets despite the Court having passed an order to the actor's application, Justice P Velmurugan issued the arrest warrant. The matter was posted on July 8 for further submission.

The counsel for the producer submitted that his client has already filed the disclosure of assets statement complying with the Court order.

Arvind Swamy moved an application seeking to direct the producer to repay the remuneration dues and loan amount received from him to release the film.

It was submitted that in 2017, the actor and the producer had made an agreement for the film Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

According to the agreement, the producer agreed to pay Rs.3 crore as remuneration to the actor for acting in the film. The producer also received a Rs.35 lakh loan from Arvind Swamy to release the film, said the actor. Despite the film being released in 2018, the producer failed to repay the loan amount and also the remuneration was not fully settled, as Rs.30 lakh kept pending, said the actor.

In 2019 a single judge of the High Court directed the producer to pay Rs.65 lakh with 18 percent interest. Later the actor moved an application seeking to disclose the assets of the producer.