    Madras HC initiates contempt case over illegal firecracker shops on Island Grounds

    The court has ordered the Tourism Secretary and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to appear before it regarding the matter.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Oct 2024 4:43 PM IST
    Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against firecracker shops set up at Island Grounds here, in violation of its order.

    According to a Thanthi TV alert, the court has ordered the Tourism Secretary and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to appear before it regarding the matter.

    Further details are awaited.

    Madras High CourtFirecracker
