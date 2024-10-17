Begin typing your search...
Madras HC initiates contempt case over illegal firecracker shops on Island Grounds
The court has ordered the Tourism Secretary and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to appear before it regarding the matter.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against firecracker shops set up at Island Grounds here, in violation of its order.
According to a Thanthi TV alert, the court has ordered the Tourism Secretary and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to appear before it regarding the matter.
Further details are awaited.
