Madras HC includes Tiruchy DIG in SIT probing Ramajayam murder

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court added Tiruchy DIG Varun Kumar and Thanjavur Superintendent of police R Rajaram to the special investigation team constituted to probe into the mysterious death of KN Ramajayam, businessman and brother of minister KN Nehru.

Justice Sunder Mohan, on Monday, heard a miscellaneous petition moved by the State in connection to the SIT investigation in the case.

Pointing out that the head of the SIT team, Jayakumar, has been transferred to Cuddalore, the State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, on behalf of the police, submitted that the SIT is facing difficulty in continuing the investigation effectively.

The PP sought the court's direction to appoint an officer from Tiruchy or Thanjavur as a replacement for the head of the SIT. Accepting the request, the judge appointed Tiruchy DIG and Thanjavur SP to the SIT to take forward the investigation.

KN Ramajayam was murdered by an unknown gang at the outskirts of Tiruchy in the wee hours, on March 24, 2012. Though the case was transferred to several agencies, no strong evidence or materials were found to narrow down the murderers, and eventually, the probe was transferred to CBI.

Ravichandran, another brother of Ramajayam, moved the High Court to re-transfer the investigation back to the hands of State police alleging that the CBI is not conducting the probe effectively.

In the meantime, an SIT was constituted with three police officers, headed by Jayakumar, the then SP of Tuticorin. The SIT has been submitting its findings before the High Court periodically. At this juncture, the head of the SIT was transferred to Cuddalore; hence, the State police moved the high court to replace the officer.