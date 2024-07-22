Madras HC impleads Centre, Google in PIL seeking to regulate YouTube

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed to implead the Union government and Google LLC in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to direct the government to evolve a mechanism to regulate and restrict the functioning of YouTube.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the petition and posted it next week with the direction to implead the Union government and Google LLC as parties.

Chennai-based advocate V Parthiban moved the PIL contending that the lack of a mechanism in YouTube to regulate the content before it is published has been affecting the peace and tranquility of the general public.

The petitioner said that YouTube has no restrictions if anyone publishes objectionable content on the platform and that it will not oversee the content until someone reports it.

The petitioner claimed that the increasing number of murders, suicides, depression, and other issues in society is influenced by the unrestricted content, videos, and images posted on social media, especially YouTube.

The lack of a mechanism to govern the contents posted had been allowing the Youtubers to post explicit content showcasing a child being sexually abused for the monetary benefits of the channel holder, said the petitioner.

As YouTube is the prime abettor, providing a free platform for uncontrolled, uncensored posts and comments, specific laws and regulations should be imposed to curb the adverse consequences, the petitioner added.