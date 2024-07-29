Madras HC grants interim relief to BJP state secretary Ashvathaman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted interim relief to Ashvathaman, State unit secretary of BJP, temporarily restraining police from arresting him in the case booked for the alleged offense of instigating religious hatred between two groups.



Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the anticipatory bail plea moved by Ashvathaman.

The government advocate submitted that the petitioner is repeatedly involving in spreading religious hate speech and disturbing the social harmony. Further, the government advocate sought time to file a counter.

After the request the judge posted the matter to August 1 and restrained the police from arresting the petitioner.

It was alleged that Ashvathaman made several religious hate speech in a public meeting held at Nagoor on July 7, followed by the death anniversary of Thangammal, wife of Hindu Munnani functionary, who was killed in a parcel bomb.

Based on a complaint, Nagoor police booked a case against Ashvathaman under sections196, 299, 353 (1), 353 (2) and 352 of IPC.