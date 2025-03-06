Madras HC gives State a final chance to clarify stance on caste appellation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday opined that the time has come to remove the caste appellation from government and private schools and other institutions and asked how long the government intends to sleep on the issue.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing a plea moved by the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, observed that irrespective of religion and faith, people would carry caste wherever they go, even if the place is the Moon.

As the Additional Advocate General (AAG), J Ravindran, representing the State, sought a third opportunity to submit the government's stand on removing caste appellation, the judge expressed dissatisfaction.

"I know that merely with a court order we cannot change the caste perpetrators at one go, but we have to move gradually towards casteless society; such reformation only can stand out in the history after our period," observed the judge.

The judge remarked that it was erstwhile late CM M Karunanidhi being remembered in history for reformations he brought up during his tenure, including the abolition of hand rickshaws.

"It is the state government that appointed retired judge K Chandru committee, which submitted its report recommending to remove caste appellation from educational institutions. Then how can government schools still have caste appellation," the judge asked.

He pointed out the irony of teachers being instructed not to practice caste with students at schools that have caste appellation. The judge granted a final opportunity for the State to clarify its stance on the matter and posted it to March 14, stating, "I will issue an order on the next hearing date, irrespective of whether the government submits its stand or not."