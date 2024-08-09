Madras HC gives nod to VHP public meet but with riders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a public meeting with 400 members but directed it to not exceed the specified number of attendees or disturb members of the public.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by the VHP's Kallakurichi district secretary seeking permission to hold a public meeting at Mandaveli, Kallakurichi.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the police had granted permission to other organisations and political parties to conduct public meetings in the Corporation ground at Mandaveli but did not allow the petitioner's organisation to hold the meeting.

Citing traffic congestion and other reasons, the police rejected the petitioner's representation, said the counsel, while seeking permission to hold the meet.

The State submitted that the place earmarked by the petitioner is a narrow space of 400 square feet and the representation stated that nearly 500 to 1000 members will attend the meeting.

The petitioner's organisation has also not made any sufficient arrangements to accommodate a huge crowd. Such a situation will lead to a law and order problem, hence the representation was rejected, said the government advocate.

The counsel for the petitioner however assured that only 400 members would participate in the public meeting and that no law and order problem would arise.

After recording the submission, the judge allowed the Vishva Hindu Parishad to hold its public meeting at the specified place in Kallakurichi district.