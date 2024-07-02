Madras HC extends interim injunction on singer Suchitra from making statements against her ex-husband

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court extended the interim injunction restraining playback singer Suchitra Ramadurai from making any statements defaming her ex-husband Karthik Kumar.

Justice CV Karthikeyan heard the petition moved by Karthik Kumar, a retired film actor and stand-up comedian, seeking to remove the interviews of Suchitra from YouTube platform as it defaming him.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the Court's injunction Suchitra is continuously making derogatory statements against Karthik Kumar.

Since the respondent didn't recieve the notice, the judge posted the matter to July 22 for further submission.

The petitioner also impleaded Google LLC, Kumudam Publications, Reflect News, and other YouTube channels for publishing the interviews of Suchitra.

Recently Suchitra levelled serious allegations against Karthik Kumar, including his sexual orientation and his family members.