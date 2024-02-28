Madras HC expresses displeasure over police's lethargic manner in DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law's case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) expressed its displeasure over the police department, adopting a lethargic manner in filing counter to the bail plea of DMK MLA Karunanidhi's son and daughter-in-law in the case booked for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar observed that the police were defying the petitioner's right by following a lethargic manner in filing counter to the couple's bail plea. The State advocate sought time to file the counter. After the submission, the judge posted the matter on Friday for orders.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan appeared for the couple and submitted materials including photographs and BBA admission papers, to support his contention that the accused treated the complainant girl as one of their family members.

The counsel pointed out the photograph and submitted that the complainant girl looks happier in it, which was taken during her last birthday, celebrated by the accused couple in their farmhouse.

Further, the counsel also submitted the BBA admission papers of the complainant and said that she was enrolled in a college by the couple to pursue her higher education, and the tuition fee was also paid as promised by his clients.

The couple provided a separate room with an attached bathroom to the complainant and treated well, but now she backstabbed the couple by lodging a complaint against them stating that they tortured her. The counsel objected to the complaint given by the girl and said she was in a romantic relationship with a boy which was communicated to her mother by the couple. It aggravated the girl and wanted to quit the job to live on her own.

Advocate BB Mohan appeared for the complainant objected to the couple's submission and said that she joined as a maid in the accused house only to pursue her higher studies as her family couldn't afford it. The advocate also submitted that the complainant is a well-studying student, she secured 433 out of 600 in her class 12 board exam.

The couple promised to join her in the BSc microbiology course as she asked, but they enrolled in BBA, said the counsel. A lot of atrocities done by the couple towards his client submitted the counsel.

Since the accused are influential persons with political background the police are not investigating the case properly, and no mandatory provisions are complied with, said the counsel. The counsel also raised suspicion over the investigation, as 29 videos are with the complainant disclosing the torture done by the couple, however, the assistant commissioner of police Neelankarai who is the investigation officer, not taking cognizance of the video material.

The complainant was a minor girl when the torture took place, hence the case should be altered to POCSO and bonded labour abolition act, submitted the counsel.