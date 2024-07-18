Madras HC disposes case against Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu for alleged defaming remarks against SC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court disposed of the case filed against Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu DMK Members of Parliament for the alleged offence of defaming Scheduled Caste as the police filed a closure report not to prosecute the case.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petitions moved by Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu seeking to quash the criminal case and also seeking anticipatory bail.

The additional public prosecutor submitted the closure report of the police stating that it is not a fit case for further prosecution hence, the case was closed.

Recording the submission the judge disposed of the case.

In a similar case filed against the Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu for the same alleged offence booked in Variety Hall Road police station, Coimbatore, it was submitted that since the scene of crime occured in Chennai the case was transferred to Central Crime Branch, Chennai and investigation is underway.

After the submission the judge directed the State to complete the investigation within two weeks and adjourned the matter.

The factual matrix of the case is that on May 15, 2020 DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu went to secretariat to meet the then chief secretary Shanmugam regarding the Covid-19 relief measure.

While addressing the media after the meeting Dayanidhi Maran remarked that the chief secretary treated them like scheduled caste (oppressed people), which triggered political uproar alleging that the MP insulted the scheduled caste people.

Subsequently, the complainant Sekar from Kavundampalayam lodged a complaint against Dayanidhi Maran and TR Baalu.

Based on the complaint, Thudiyalur police station lodged the case against both the MPs under Section 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.