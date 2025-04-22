Madras HC dismisses plea seeking action on Minister Ponmudy's remarks

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking action against Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy whose recent remarks against women and certain Hindu sects caused controversy.

Petitioner Praveen Kumar, a resident of Madurai, stated that Ponmudy made the remarks at a rally in Chennai on April 5, and that despite lodging a complaint with the Pudur police in Madurai, no action had been taken.

Citing this, the petitioner urged the court to direct the police to initiate action against the Minister.

Meanwhile, Additional Public Prosecutor RM Anbunithi said that the petition need not be entertained as the Madras High Court had already taken a stern view of the remarks, and sought its dismissal.

After hearing both sides, Justice P Dhanabal dismissed the petition.

