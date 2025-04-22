Madras HC dismisses plea seeking action against Minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking action against K Ponmudy, Minister of Forests, who made derogatory remarks against women and certain Hindu sects that landed him in controversy.

Petitioner Praveen Kumar, Madurai, stated that Ponmudy made such comments while addressing a rally in Chennai on April 5.

The petitioner further said that despite lodging a complaint with Pudur police in Madurai, seeking a necessary action against Ponmudy, no action has been taken so far.

Citing these, the petitioner sought intervention of the court and direct the police to initiate action against the Forest Minister.

Meanwhile, Additional Public Prosecutor RM Anbunithi said there's no need to entertain the petition since the Madras HC had already taken a stern view against his remarks and appealed to dismiss the petition.

After hearing, Justice P. Dhanabal dismissed the petition.