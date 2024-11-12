Madras HC dismisses PIL challenging cancellation of sanction to probe CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the cancellation of sanction to probe Chief Minister MK Stalin in an alleged flyover corruption charge case.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the PIL moved by Manickam Athappa Gounder seeking to initiate the probe against Stalin.

But as the petitioner filed an affidavit to withdraw the PIL stating that he did not want to proceed with the petition further, the bench dismissed the case and directed the registry to return Rs 1 lakh paid by the petitioner to prove his bona fide.

The petitioner had alleged that during the DMK regime between 1996 and 2001, Rs 115 crore worth public money was swindled by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, then Mayor MK Stalin, and minister K Ponmudy from various flyover-laying projects in Chennai.

Later, in 2001, the then AIADMK government initiated a probe against the top politicians and charge sheets were also filed. Subsequently, when the regime changed in the State, the sanction allowing probe against the politicians was cancelled in 2006, the petitioner had said.