Madras HC dismisses PIL challenging cancellation of sanction to probe CM

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the public interest litigation moved challenging the cancellation of sanction to probe against Chief Minister MK Stalin in an alleged flyover corruption charge case.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the PIL moved by Manickam Athappa Gounder to seeking to initiate the probe.

Since, the petitioner filed an affidavit to withdraw the PIL as he dont want to proceed with the petition further, the bench dismissed the case and directed the registry to return Rs.1 lakh paid by the petitioner to prove his bona fide.

The petitioner alleged that during 1996 - 2001 DMK regime Rs.115 crore of public money was swindled by the then CM M Karunanidhi, then Mayor MK Stalin and minister K Ponmudy through the various projects of laying flayovers in the capital.

Later, in 2001 the then AIADMK government initiated probe against the top politicians and charge sheets were also filed.

Subsequently, when the regime changed in the State, the sanction allowing to probe against the politicians were cancelled in 2006, said the petitioner.