Madras HC dismisses adjournment plea in cash-for-job case involving Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to adjourn the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the alleged cash-for-job scam involving the state's former Minister Senthil Balaji.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch police had registered a case against former Minister V Senthil Balaji, his brother RV Ashok Kumar, former Managing Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation G Ganesan, and others, alleging that they collected money in exchange for providing jobs in the Transport Department.

Based on this case, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case filed by the Chennai Central Crime Branch police is currently being heard in the Special Court. The ED case is pending before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai.

In this situation, former Managing Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation, G Ganesan, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to adjourn the ED case until the trial in the Special Court nears completion.

In his petition, he argued that the trial of the original case and the ED case cannot proceed simultaneously. Hearing the matter, the bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan dismissed Ganesan’s petition.