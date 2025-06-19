Madras HC directs Virudhunagar Collector to respond on plea seeking action against recreation club

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed Virudhunagar Collector and other authorities to respond to a plea seeking action against a recreation club functioning on premises close to educational institutions and religious sites.

A petition filed by Muthusamy from Virudhunagar came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice AD Maria Clete.

The petitioner stated that rules and regulations had not been followed and sought to cancel the permission given to set up the recreation club.

The bench, after hearing, questioned the basis for permitting such recreation clubs to function. With just two broken carrom boards, bars were functioning in the name of a recreation club.

The bench then directed the Collector and the authorities from Excise and Tasmac to respond and adjourned the case for one week.