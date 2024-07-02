Madras HC directs TN govt to issue circulars to authorities handling government land cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to issue circulars or instructions to the district collectors, competent authorities and government pleaders indicating that the government land cases has to be conducted properly by defending the government on merits.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan heard a petition moved by S V Subbiah seeking to direct the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take action against government pleaders for not defending government properly in land grabbing cases by having close nexus with the encroachers.

The petitioner raised large scale of allegations against the government pleaders in district judiciary, that many civil ligations against the government ended with exparte decrees.

In many district courts, there are allegations against the government pleaders representing the government as they are not properly defending the cases and allowing the Courts to pass exparte decrees in land matters and the authorities are not initiating any appropriate actions to safeguard the government properties, submitted the petitioner.

Public lands to larger extent are encroached upon and dealt in an illegal manner for unjust personal gains, the petitioner added.

After the submission the bench directed the State to issue circulars or instructions to all the government Officials, district collectors, competent authorities and government pleaders within three weeks.

The bench posted matter on July 11 for reporting compliance.