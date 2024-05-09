Madras HC directs TN govt to consider plea of 'Savukku' Shankar to transfer him from Coimbatore prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to consider the representation of Savukku Shankar's mother seeking to transfer him from Coimbatore prison to some other prison alleging life threat within two weeks.

A vacation bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandira and Justice R Kalaimathi heard the habeas corpus petition (HCP), moved by A Kamala, mother of Savukku Shankar.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) E Raj Tilak submitted the report of Coimbatore legal services authority regarding the health condition of Shankar, who is confined in Coimbatore prison, pursuant to the order of the court.

Further, it was also submitted the order copy of the fourth judicial magistrate, Coimbatore to the petition filed by Shankar alleging physical assault by the prison authorities.

The order directed the superintendent of Coimbatore central prison to provide medical assistance to Shankar in Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) hospital and get fit for remand certificate from the doctor, the APP submitted.

According to the order, Shankar was admitted in the CMC hospital, said the APP.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan representing the YouTuber submitted that Shankar facing life threat in the Coimbatore prison, since the superintendent has animosity with his client.

Further, a representation was made before the DGP and DIG of Coimbatore prison to transfer Shankar from Coimbatore prison to any other prison, said the counsel.

The counsel also sought the bench to grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding the alleged prison torture.

After the submission the bench allowed the petitioner to approach SHRC and directed the State to consider the representation of the petitioner and pass order.