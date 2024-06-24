Madras HC directs Thoothukudi court to furnish judgment copy acquitting Geetha Jeevan from DA case to prefer appeal

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the principal session court, Thoothukudi to furnish certified copies of judgment and documents related to the acquittal of minister Geetha Jeevan from the disproportionate asset case, to a voter seeking to move appeal against the acquittal.

Justice G Jayachandran wrote that the petitioner, being a voter of Thoothukudi assembly constituency, has right to know about the details of the judgment and to examine the judgment, he needs the documents, while allowing the petition.

Alleging that Geetha Jeevan amassed a huge amount of money disproportionate to her income, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti - Corruption (DVAC) booked a case.

In February, the principal sessions court, Thoothukudi acquitted minister Geetha Jeevan, who is also the elected representative of Thoothukudi assembly from the DA case.

However, the DVAC preferred not to move an appeal challenging the appeal.

Hence, the petitioner being the voter of the constituency approached the Thoothukudi court as a third party applicant seeking certified copy of the judgment and other documents related to the case to move an appeal.

However, the court rejected the request stating that the reason found in the affidavit seeking certified copy of the documents, not satisfactory.

Aggrieved by this, the petitioner moved a petition before the High Court seeking to direct the Thoothukudi court to furnish the certified copy of the judgment and other documents.

If the investigating agency, decides not to prefer the appeal against acquitted person, the petitioner cannot be deprived of the advantage of perusing the records, who has interest in the case, as it primarily involves misconduct of a public servant who happened to be an elected member in the democratic process, in which, the petitioner as a voter, have a say, read the judgment.

The judge directed the petitioner to file a fresh third party petition with an affidavit and also directed the lower court to furnish the order copy and documents sought for within 15 days.