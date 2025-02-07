Madras HC directs Social Welfare dept to file status report on implementation of child rights laws

CHENNAI: Opining that everyday crime against children is increasing in the state, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Department to file a status report on the implementation of child rights laws.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar, hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated to ensure that the State is properly implementing the protection of child rights legislation, also asked the government to ensure that the orders of the Supreme Court on the matter are properly implemented.

Earlier, flagging several shortcomings on the part of the Tamil Nadu government in implementing the child rights legislation as directed by the top court, senior counsel Pragyan Sharma, who appeared on behalf of Bachpan Bachao Andolan – a charitable society for the protection of child rights, submitted that the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Children Rights (TNCPCR) is non-functional and there is not even single member in the commission at present.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that a detailed report will be submitted in this regard at the next hearing.

The bench observed that crime against children has increased recently in the state and the government should promptly implement the apex court's directions. Further, it directed the state to file a status report and posted the matter after two weeks.