Madras HC directs sessions court to take complaint on file against Tamil Nadu speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the principal sessions court, Chennai to take the criminal defamation complaint on file against the assembly speaker M Appavu preferred by a functionary of AIADMK.

Justice G Jayachandran directed the principal sessions court to proceed the case further in accordance with law while disposing of a petition moved by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel.

The petitioner alleged that the speaker, in November last year made a speech in an event stating that after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, more than 40 assembly members of AIADMK were ready to join DMK.

The petitioner submitted that the speaker also claimed that a senior member of AIADMK approached him to assist the shifting of loyalties, however, the then leader of opposition MK Stalin refused to come to power without the mandate of the voters.

It was submitted that the claim of the speaker is fictitious with an intention to defame AIADMK.

The petitioner also filed a criminal defamation complaint against the speaker. Since the complaint was not taken on file in the principal sessions court, the petitioner moved to the High Court.