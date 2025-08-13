Madras HC directs removal of unauthorised hoardings soon

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed officials from Departments of Police and Revenue to remove unauthorised banners along roads and public pathways across the state.

A petition filed by Arularasan from Ayakkaranpulam, Vedaranyam taluk of Nagapattinam district came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The petitioner stated that various political parties were putting up banners and cut-outs bearing images of party leaders at public places, causing danger to road and vehicle users.

Road accidents, many of which were fatal, occurred on several occasions, after such banners fell on them. There are certain guidelines to put up banners, flex boards and cut- outs.

But without even obtaining prior permission from the police and the authorities concerned and without following the guidelines, banners and cut-outs were put up in an unauthorized manner.

If such acts were not controlled by the authorities, people would put themselves at risk and such unauthorised hoardings were endangering their life.

Citing these, the petitioner sought removal of such banners and cut-outs and demanded action against those who indulge in such acts.

The bench, after hearing, said such unauthorized hoardings at public places were causing inconvenience to the public. It’s the duty of the Police and Revenue officials to ensure no such banners are put up at public places. But the officials failed to discharge their duty, the bench said expressing discontent.

If any such banner related accident happened, then the court would tend to direct erring officials to provide compensation to any victim.

Further, directed the officials concerned to ensure removal of unauthorised hoardings at the earliest and submit the action taken report.