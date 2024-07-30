Madras HC directs police to provide protection to the theatres screening "Kavundampalayam"

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the police to provide protection to the theatres screening actor Ranjith starrer film "Kavundampalayam".



The Central Board of Film Certification is the authority to certify whether a film is fit to be screened in theatres or not, no fringe elements cannot be allowed to act as a super censor board by interfering the release of the film, said Justice G Jayachandran while allowing a petition moved by the film producer seeking police protection.

If any fringe group is allowed to interfere in the release of film it would violate the fundamental rights and freedom of expression of the film makers, and it is the duty of the State to protect the fundamental rights, the judge added.

The judge directed the film producer to provide the list of theatres, where the film is planned to be screened, to the police station concerned and also directed the police to provide sufficient protection from the fringe group which threatening to damage the theatre that screening the film.

The film producer moved the High Court claiming that since the film deals the sufferings and agony facing by the parents due to the adolescent love of the young generation, some fringe elements threating them not screen the film.