Madras HC directs GCC to dispose of TVK request for installing flag pole in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to dispose of the representation of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking permission to install its flag pole at the corner of a street in Aminjikarai.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, heard the petition moved by S Sarath Kumar, district secretary of TVK’s advocate wing, seeking direction to permit him to install the pole like any other political party to propagate the party ideology among voters and the general public.

It was submitted that he and his party members made a representation to the Chennai Corporation seeking permission to install and hoist his party flag at Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Aminjikarai.

The motive behind the installation of the party pole is to politicise the public, especially youngsters who are becoming victims of the drug menace, which has increased among the youths in recent times, he submitted.

Since the earmarked place is a corner of the street and other prominent political parties' flags were already installed there, and no untoward incidents or disturbance caused on account of the installation of flag poles, he sought permission, said the petitioner.

He claimed that despite detailed representation the authorities did not respond to his petition and sought direction in this regard.

After the submission, the judge directed the petitioner to make fresh representation, upon receiving the request the Chennai Corporation should dispose of it within six weeks, directed the judge.

It may be noted that on January 27, the HC at Madurai bench, directed all the political parties of the State to remove its flag poles erected in public places and land belonging to the national highway, state highway, corporations, municipalities, and other departments.